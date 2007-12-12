Geek Infancy

I remember well the heated debates between myself and my 7th-grade classmates as to the relative superiority of the Commodore 64 vs the Apple IIe (CNET article).
I was a Commodore 64 owner, complete with cassette-tape drive. And weren't all my debates then heated?
This guy is on your side:
http://edition.cnn.com/2007/TECH/ptech/12/07/c64/index.html
As am I, having written many a 3-line story on C64's SkiWriter and printed them out on my dot matrix printer. Ahh, history. :)
Posted by: Carolyn | December 12, 2007 at 12:17 PM