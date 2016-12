Parlez Moi d'Amour [buy it]

A friend just wrote to ask about a song that appeared (several years ago) on a mix-CD that my wife and I gave to friends who attended our wedding reception. It was "Parlez Moi d'Amour," a wistful, sentimental tune from the 1930's.

Have I mentioned that I am working on a new business venture? It's exciting. Stay tuned.